NICOSIA, March 20 Cypriot lender Bank of Cyprus
said on Tuesday it had bolstered its core tier 1
capital by over half a billion euros through a rights and a
convertible securities exchange, though both fell short of
expectations.
The bank is required to strengthen its capital base to meet
tougher regulatory requirements by the end of June. The bank had
posted a 2011 full-year net loss of 1 billion euros from the
impact of a writedown on its Greek sovereign debt holdings.
Bank of Cyprus said it had raised 594 million euros,
representing approximately 160 million euros in a rights issue
and 434 million in a voluntary exchange of convertible
securities. It said approximately 898.6 million new shares would
be issued.
The bank's initial call was for up to 393 million in rights
and 600 million euros worth of convertible securities.
"The bank is satisfied at the result, if one considers the
adverse conditions prevailing on markets," said Group CEO
Andreas Eliades. "To this I have to add that we are on track as
far as our capital strengthening plan is concerned."
The bank said it would continue to take action to strengthen
its capital position through profitability and other targeted
actions, including the effective management of risk weighted
assets.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)