BRIEF-Howard Hughes Corp announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
NICOSIA, July 23 Bank of Cyprus, the Cypriot lender bailed out by its own depositors as part of the island's international bailout in March, said on Tuesday it was considering splitting its operations into a retail unit and an asset management company.
The bank said its interim board of directors had received permission from the Cypriot Central Bank to conduct a study into splitting the bank as part of a broader restructuring scheme. The adoption of any restructuring would be the responsibility of new shareholders, the bank said in a statement. (Reporting By Michele Kambas. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
* Easterly Government Properties -may offer and sell shares of common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m4onx0) Further company coverage:
* America First Multifamily Investors L.P. reports fourth quarter 2016 earnings