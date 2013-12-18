BRIEF-Everbright Securities posts Feb net profit of RMB119 mln
* Feb revenue of co RMB 367.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NICOSIA Dec 18 Bank of Cyprus, the Cypriot lender which recapitalized itself after seizing its own depositors' savings this year, posted a 1.94 billion euro net loss in the first nine months of the year.
The bank said the loss included a 1.45 billion euro loss from discontinued operations and from disposal of its Greek operations in the first quarter of 2013. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Keiron Henderson)
ATHENS, March 7 Greece's second-largest lender National Bank (NBG) agreed to sell its entire 99.8 percent stake in its South Africa Bank of Athens (SABA) subsidiary to AFGRI Holdings as part of an EU-approved restructuring plan, the bank said on Tuesday.
DUBAI, March 7 Kuwait's first public bond issue in the global market is set to price between Abu Dhabi government debt, long viewed as the gold standard in the Gulf, and Qatar, investors say.