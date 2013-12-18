NICOSIA Dec 18 Bank of Cyprus, the Cypriot lender which recapitalized itself after seizing its own depositors' savings this year, posted a 1.94 billion euro net loss in the first nine months of the year.

The bank said the loss included a 1.45 billion euro loss from discontinued operations and from disposal of its Greek operations in the first quarter of 2013. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Keiron Henderson)