NICOSIA, Aug 30 Bank of Cyprus swung to
a first-half net loss of 112 million euros ($162 million) after
taking provisions for a Greek sovereign debt swap and being hit
by a domestic bank tax.
Cyprus's largest lender said on Tuesday that, excluding the
hit from Greek bonds, it stood by full-year profitability
targets. It had previously said earnings would be in line with
2010, when it turned a net profit of 306 million euros.
"Profitability is expected to exceed the impact from the
exchange plan of Greek Government bonds, based on its current
terms, resulting in the group reporting significant net
profitability for the full year 2011," the bank said.
Bank of Cyprus held Greek bonds with a nominal value of 1.07
billion euros eligible for the swap plan at the end of June,
which the group had written down by 281 million.
It said the net effect would be a 20 million euro hit to its
equity, after allowing for a gain on completion of the bond swap
and previous moves to account for the expected writedown.
Excluding the hit from Greece, net first-half earnings would
have fallen 4 percent to 155 million euros after taking into
account a new domestic tax on deposits to assist Cyprus's
cash-strapped government.
Cyprus is running high deficits and structural problems.
That, coupled with domestic banks' exposure to Greece, has
triggered ratings downgrades and warnings the island could be
the fourth recipient of an EU bailout.
Net interest income rose 11 percent, led by a strong
performance at its Russian subsidiary.
($1 = 0.693 euro)