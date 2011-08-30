* Takes hit from Greek swap

* Without swap, net profit down 4 percent on local tax

* Says final Greek impact on equity 20 million euros

NICOSIA, Aug 30 Bank of Cyprus swung to a first-half net loss of 112 million euros ($162 million) after taking provisions for a Greek sovereign debt swap and being hit by a domestic bank tax.

Cyprus's largest lender said on Tuesday that, excluding the hit from Greek bonds, it stood by full-year profitability targets. It had previously said earnings would be in line with 2010, when it turned a net profit of 306 million euros.

"Profitability is expected to exceed the impact from the exchange plan of Greek Government bonds, based on its current terms, resulting in the group reporting significant net profitability for the full year 2011," the bank said.

Bank of Cyprus held Greek bonds with a nominal value of 1.07 billion euros eligible for the swap plan at the end of June, which the group had written down by 281 million.

It said the net effect would be a 20 million euro hit to its equity, after allowing for a gain on completion of the bond swap and previous moves to account for the expected writedown.

Excluding the hit from Greece, net first-half earnings would have fallen 4 percent to 155 million euros after taking into account a new domestic tax on deposits to assist Cyprus's cash-strapped government.

Cyprus is running high deficits and structural problems. That, coupled with domestic banks' exposure to Greece, has triggered ratings downgrades and warnings the island could be the fourth recipient of an EU bailout.

Net interest income rose 11 percent, led by a strong performance at its Russian subsidiary. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Dan Lalor) ($1 = 0.693 euro)