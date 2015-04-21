(Adds Hourican statement, detail)

NICOSIA, April 21 Bank of Cyprus Chief Executive Officer John Hourican resigned on Tuesday for personal reasons, the bank said.

It said that Hourican, appointed in late 2013, would work his four-month notice period.

A former RBS executive, Hourican was appointed just after the bank was forced to bail in client deposits to recapitalise during the island's financial crisis in 2013.

The bank successfully raised private funds from U.S. and European investors in a separate capital increase last year.

"I have been very proud to be part of the Bank of Cyprus family during this period and to have led this chapter in the Bank's rehabilitation," Hourican said in a statement to staff.

Hourican planned to relocate to his native Ireland and did not have another job immediately lined up, the bank said. Sources at the bank said Hourican wanted to spend more time with his family.