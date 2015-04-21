(Adds Hourican statement, detail)
NICOSIA, April 21 Bank of Cyprus Chief
Executive Officer John Hourican resigned on Tuesday for personal
reasons, the bank said.
It said that Hourican, appointed in late 2013, would work
his four-month notice period.
A former RBS executive, Hourican was appointed just after
the bank was forced to bail in client deposits to recapitalise
during the island's financial crisis in 2013.
The bank successfully raised private funds from U.S. and
European investors in a separate capital increase last year.
"I have been very proud to be part of the Bank of Cyprus
family during this period and to have led this chapter in the
Bank's rehabilitation," Hourican said in a statement to staff.
Hourican planned to relocate to his native Ireland and did
not have another job immediately lined up, the bank said.
Sources at the bank said Hourican wanted to spend more time with
his family.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Jason Neely)