NICOSIA Feb 25 Cypriot lender Bank of Cyprus
posted a 256 million euro loss for the whole of 2014, it said on
Wednesday, triggered by elevated provisioning in the fourth
quarter on its Russian exposure.
The bank, Cyprus's largest, said it had recognised 309
million euros for the whole year in impairment losses from
discontinued operations in Russia and Ukraine. Without factoring
in those restructuring costs and discontinued operations, the
bank recorded a full-year net profit of 42 million euros.
