NICOSIA Feb 25 Cypriot lender Bank of Cyprus posted a 256 million euro loss for the whole of 2014, it said on Wednesday, triggered by elevated provisioning in the fourth quarter on its Russian exposure.

The bank, Cyprus's largest, said it had recognised 309 million euros for the whole year in impairment losses from discontinued operations in Russia and Ukraine. Without factoring in those restructuring costs and discontinued operations, the bank recorded a full-year net profit of 42 million euros. (Reporting By Michele Kambas, editing by David Evans)