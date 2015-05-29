(Refiles to clarify in headline that bond issue is being
NICOSIA May 29 Cypriot lender Bank of Cyprus
posted a net profit of 29 million euros
($31.85 million) in the first quarter of 2015, and said it was
considering ways to raise funds to cut its debt to the European
Central Bank.
The bank, Cyprus's largest, said it was assessing the
possibility of raising wholesale funding, with the proceeds to
be used to reduce emergency liquidity assistance (ELA)
channelled through the ECB.
It assumed the ELA debt when it was forced to acquire assets
of now-defunct Laiki Bank in the midst of Cyprus's financial
crisis in early 2013.
In a written statement, Chief Executive John Hourican said
any issue would depend on "market conditions and investor
appetite".
"We have made good progress against our strategic objectives
during the first quarter, most notably reducing ELA by 500
million to 6.9 billion, and to a current level of 6.4 billion,"
he said.
In March 2013, the bank was forced to assume assets of Laiki
and its ELA debt, which at that point exceeded 9 billion euros.
Altogether, the ELA debt was 11.4 billion.
In early 2013, Bank of Cyprus became the first bank in the
euro zone compelled to seize investors' deposits to stay afloat
as a condition for a 10 billion euro bailout Cyprus received
from the European Union and International Monetary Fund. It had
racked up billions in losses on exposure to Greece.
By mid-2014, the bank successfully raised 1 billion euros in
capital from private investors, including U.S. financier Wilbur
Ross and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
($1 = 0.9105 euros)
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Susan Thomas)