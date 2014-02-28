NICOSIA Feb 28 Bank of Cyprus, the
lender which was recapitalised by bailing in depositors last
year, posted a full-year loss of 2.04 billion euros ($2.79
billion) for 2013, narrowing from a 2.21 billion euro loss in
2012.
The Cypriot bank registered a loss of 93 million euros in
the fourth quarter of 2013, down from 142 million in the
previous quarter.
"These results demonstrate stability on the asset and
provisioning side of our balance sheet,' said Chief Executive
John Patrick Hourican. "The progress made by the business over
the course of the past few months is materialising in the
numbers."
"The business has demonstrated good stability over the past
few months," he told reporters.
($1 = 0.7309 euros)
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)