NICOSIA Aug 30 Bank of Cyprus , Cyprus's largest lender, on Tuesday plunged to a first-half net loss of 112 million euros after taking provisions for a Greek sovereign debt swap.

Bank of Cyprus said the impact of its participation in a voluntary swap of Greek government bonds would be 281 million euros. It held 1.07 billion euros eligible for the Greek bond swap plan at the end of June.

Excluding those provisions, net first half earnings would have reached 155 million euros, down 4 percent year on year. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Will Waterman)