LONDON May 20 National flexibility on macro-prudential policy is important for financial stability in the European Union, prominent British and German central bankers said on Monday.

Bank of England Deputy Governor Paul Tucker and AndreasDombret, Bundesbank Executive Board member, said the common view of a macro-prudential framework must be flexible and allow for early intervention.

"A lot of good international work is being done to strengthen the micro regulatory regime. But any reforms will eventually be overtaken by the evolution of the financial system or by bursts of misplaced exuberance," they said in a joint opinion piece in the Financial Times.

"Policy makers need flexibility to head off systemic risk in time to avert disaster," they said.

Their calls follow an agreement last week on tougher capital rules at a meeting of EU finance ministers, which resolved years of disagreement between Britain and the European Union over bank regulation.

The deal paves the way for regulations effective from next year aiming to make the 27-member bloc's 8,300 banks safer, following five years of financial sector difficulties in which dozens of banks fell in Europe.

Britain, which had demanded concessions on the capital rules to protect London's autonomy in controlling its financial sector, won leeway to set stricter standards than the EU norm, but will need permission from Brussels above certain levels. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Eric Beech)