HELSINKI Oct 14 Finland's Olli Rehn, the former
top economic official of the European Union, has been selected
for a board seat at the Bank of Finland, a move which means he
must resign from the country's government, the central bank's
supervisory council said.
Rehn is currently Finland's minister of economic affairs.
The bank's parliamentary supervisory council said on Friday
it had picked Rehn and Marja Nykanen among 19 applicants as new
members of the bank's three-member board for five-year terms
starting in February.
Rehn spent a decade at the European Commision and stepped
down in 2014. His switch out of the government could be
challenging for the three-party coalition, which was close to
collapse last year.
