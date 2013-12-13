BRIEF-Bank Millennium Q4 net profit 131.5 mln zlotys, above estimates
* Q4 net profit 131.5 million zlotys ($32.29 million) versus 130.0 million zlotys seen in Reuters poll
PARIS Dec 13 New bank liquidity and leverage regulations must be designed to ensure that lenders are not discouraged from extending loans to firms and consumers, ECB Governing Council member Christian Noyer said on Friday.
"When credit demand picks up, with for example a revival of investment, banks will have to be able to respond adequately to companies' needs," Noyer, who is also governor of the Bank of France, told a conference at the French Finance Ministry.
"At the level of regulation, new ratios must not weigh excessively" on financing of the real economy, Noyer added. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Nicholas Vinocur)
SAO PAULO, March 3 Financial technology firms in Brazil are grouping to discuss with local watchdogs how to regulate the fast-growing sector, in which the number of players has risen roughly six-fold over the past couple of years.
* Notes share price movement and confirms that it has received a proposal from Pollen Street Capital Limited