PARIS, March 24 The Bank of France said its net profit fall last year by 15.4 percent as the European Central Bank cut interest rates to record lows and banks trimmed back their reliance on central bank liquidity.

The French central bank reported a net profit of 2.066 billion euros ($2.26 billion), down from 2.441 billion in 2013. It will pay corporate tax of 2.151 billion euros after 2.449 billion euros in 2013.

It said it had put aside 590 million euros for its general risk provision fund, bringing the total to a record 7.5 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)