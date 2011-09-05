LONDON, Sept 5 JSC Bank of Georgia BGEOq.L is seeking a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange and wants to incorporate a new holding company in Britain in order to attract more investors, the company said on Monday.

The company expects to make a formal tender offer to existing investors in the fourth quarter of this year, with ING Bank N.V advising it on the deal.

"We believe Bank of Georgia offers UK equity investors exposure to a fast-growing emerging market through a leveraged play that has demonstrated its resilience in recent years," Chief Executive Irakli Gilauri said in a statement.

"We are well-capitalised and strongly positioned to take advantage of opportunities in the Georgian market, through our strong corporate and retail franchises and synergistic businesses with growth potential," he added.

In April, Bank of Georgia reported an 82 percent year-on-year rise in first quarter net profit. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Myles Neligan)