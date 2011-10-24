Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
* Q3 EPS $0.92 vs est. $0.83
* Q3 provision for credit losses down
* Q3 net charge-offs down 71 pct (Follows alerts)
Oct 24Bank of Hawaii Corp posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by a significant drop in provision for credit losses.
Third-quarter net income fell to $43.3 million, or 92 cents a share, from $44.1 million, or 91 cents a share, a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 83 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net interest income marginally fell to $96.8 million.
Provision for credit losses declined 84 percent to $2.2 million.
Net charge-offs were $3.8 million, or 71 percent less than the year-ago period.
Non-performing assets also reduced 16 percent to $37.8 million.
Shares of the company closed at $40.36 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.