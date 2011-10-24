* Q3 EPS $0.92 vs est. $0.83

* Q3 provision for credit losses down

* Q3 net charge-offs down 71 pct (Follows alerts)

Oct 24Bank of Hawaii Corp posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by a significant drop in provision for credit losses.

Third-quarter net income fell to $43.3 million, or 92 cents a share, from $44.1 million, or 91 cents a share, a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 83 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net interest income marginally fell to $96.8 million.

Provision for credit losses declined 84 percent to $2.2 million.

Net charge-offs were $3.8 million, or 71 percent less than the year-ago period.

Non-performing assets also reduced 16 percent to $37.8 million.

Shares of the company closed at $40.36 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)