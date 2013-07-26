BRIEF-Sangam Advisors enters agreement with Maharashtra Seamless for solar power
* Says entered into an agreement with Maharashtra Seamless Limited to supply 1 MW power
MUMBAI, July 26 State-run lender Bank of India Ltd plans to raise 20 billion rupees ($338.29 million) via debt and equity in the second half of this fiscal year ending March 31, its chairwoman V.R. Iyer said on Friday.
The bank had earlier reported a rise of 8.7 percent in its first-quarter net profit.
($1 = 59.1200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Sets overnight MCLR at 8.55 percent w.e.f March 7 Source text: http://bit.ly/2mLONqK Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, March 6 Russia has appointed Sergey Ivanov Jr, son of the former head of the Kremlin administration, as chief executive of state-controlled diamond miner Alrosa, the government said on Monday.