LONDON, July 15 Bank of Ireland said on Wednesday it has joined up with British roadside recovery firm AA Plc to offer a range of financial services to UK consumers for at least 10 years.

The services, to be launched from the third quarter of 2015, include credit cards, unsecured personal loans, savings and mortgages, the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar, editing by Louise Heavens)