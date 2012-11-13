Rugby-Sexton back in contention for Ireland
DUBLIN, Feb 21 (Reuters) – Ireland backs Johnny Sexton and Rob Kearney returned to training on Tuesday and are available for the Six Nations game against France in Dublin on Saturday.
DUBLIN Nov 13 Ireland's finance minister said Bank of Ireland's return to public debt markets on Tuesday was a milestone on the path to full independence for the country's banks.
Bank of Ireland, the only Irish lender to avoid full-state control, raised 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in its most significant bond issue in over three years which, Michael Noonan said, was further evidence of normalisation of the banking system.
Noonan said he understood 98 percent of interest in the issue came from foreign investors.
DUBLIN, Feb 21 (Reuters) – Ireland backs Johnny Sexton and Rob Kearney returned to training on Tuesday and are available for the Six Nations game against France in Dublin on Saturday.
DUBLIN Ireland needs to use "creativity" to ensure Brexit is as painless as possible, but must not negotiate directly with London, the European Commission's second-in-command said on Tuesday.
DUBLIN Ireland needs to use "creativity" to ensure Brexit is as painless as possible, but must not negotiate directly with London, the European Commission's second-in-command said on Tuesday.