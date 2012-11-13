DUBLIN Nov 13 Ireland's finance minister said Bank of Ireland's return to public debt markets on Tuesday was a milestone on the path to full independence for the country's banks.

Bank of Ireland, the only Irish lender to avoid full-state control, raised 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in its most significant bond issue in over three years which, Michael Noonan said, was further evidence of normalisation of the banking system.

Noonan said he understood 98 percent of interest in the issue came from foreign investors.