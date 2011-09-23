DUBLIN, Sept 23 Bank of Ireland's
heavily discounted cash offer for bonds with a face value of 75
million pounds ($115 million) was largely rejected by the
noteholders, meaning the government may impose losses on those
who refused the offer.
Investors holding 29 million euros ($39 million) of the
bonds, originally sold by Bristol & West Building Society (B&W),
accepted the offer to buy back the bonds at a 60 percent
discount. Bank of Ireland took over Bristol & West in 1997.
Ireland's banks have been imposing losses on junior
bondholders to help pay for their recapitalisation under an
EU-IMF bailout.
Bank of Ireland raised nearly half of the 4.2 billion euros
of additional capital it was required to find by hitting junior
bondholders with losses. It said in August it expected to raise
another 400 million euros through further "burden sharing".
Under tough banking legislation passed on back of the
country's financial crisis, Ireland's minister for finance can
impose losses on junior bondholders by applying to the country's
courts.
($1 = 0.652 British Pounds)
($1 = 0.743 Euros)
(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)