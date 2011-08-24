* BoI had halted offer for Bristol & West bond last month

* Fresh offer for cash only, at 60 pct discount

* Bank sees raising 400 mln eur more through burden sharing (Adds detail)

DUBLIN, AUG 24 - Bank of Ireland (BoI) revived plans to impose losses on a section of bondholders on Wednesday after administrative difficulties scuppered an earlier heavily discounted debt-for-equity offer.

The bond, originally sold by the Bristol & West Building Society, which was taken over by BoI in 1997, has a face value of 75 million pounds ($124 million), representing just over 3 percent of the junior bondholders the bank has been imposing losses on.

BOI initially asked the bondholders to swap their bonds for cash or equity but scrapped the offer after just 12 percent of holders had replied due to difficulties arising from holding the security in certificated form.

The fresh offer is for cash only, and holders have until Sept. 22 to decide whether to accept a total cash consideration of 40.2 pounds per 100 pounds in the nominal amount of the bonds, a 60 percent discount.

The bank said it expected to publish the results of the offer a day later.

It raised almost half of the 4.2 billion euros ($6 billion)of additional capital it was required to find by the end of July under an EU-IMF bailout by hitting junior debt holders with losses and anticipates raising another 400 million euros through further such "burden sharing".

The bank avoided falling under majority state ownership last month after a group of North American investors bought a 35 percent stake in it for 1.1 billion euros. ($1 = 0.606 British Pounds) ($1 = 0.695 Euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Will Waterman)