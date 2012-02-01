* Keating moves from director of finance to CFO

* Bank appoints new divisional heads at retail (Add detail)

DUBLIN, FEB 1 - Bank of Ireland promoted Andrew Keating to the vacant role of group chief financial officer on Wednesday and announced it will split its Ireland & UK retail division in two.

Keating, a chartered accountant who was previously director of group finance having joined the bank in 2004 from Royal Bank of Scotland's Ulster Bank unit, takes over from John O'Donnovan following his retirement at the end of last year.

The bank, the only domestic Irish lender to avoid falling into state control, also chose internal candidates to lead its freshly divided retail businesses with Des Crowley taking over the UK division and Liam McLoughlin heading up Retail Ireland.

All three will be joined on the group's executive committee by former Ulster Bank chief operating officer Senan Murphy who takes over as head of group manufacturing from McLoughlin. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)