BRIEF-Ping An Securities Group updates on legal proceedings
* Received letter from legal representative of PAI enclosing writ of summons issued with High Court of Hong Kong by PAI
DUBLIN, April 24 Bank of Ireland : * Positive momentum in re-building net interest margin continued in early
months of 2013 * Loan portfolios performing in line with expectations, sill expect impairment
charges to fall * Customer deposits remained stable at 75 billion EUR versus 75 billion at
end-December * Loan to deposit ratio 120 percent versus 123 percent at end December, core
tier 1 ratio 13.8 percent * Monetary authority drawings 11 billion EUR versus 12 billion at end-December,
all ltro * Engagement on potential options in relation to mitigating the deficit
continues
* Received letter from legal representative of PAI enclosing writ of summons issued with High Court of Hong Kong by PAI
* Respective equity transfer agreements were entered into between Shanghai Gold Bund and China Oceanwide Property Sino
* Number of a shares to be issued will be not more than 4.49 billion shares, representing 31.70% & 25.00% of domestic shares in issue & total issued share capital