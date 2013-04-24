DUBLIN, April 24 Bank of Ireland : * Positive momentum in re-building net interest margin continued in early

months of 2013 * Loan portfolios performing in line with expectations, sill expect impairment

charges to fall * Customer deposits remained stable at 75 billion EUR versus 75 billion at

end-December * Loan to deposit ratio 120 percent versus 123 percent at end December, core

tier 1 ratio 13.8 percent * Monetary authority drawings 11 billion EUR versus 12 billion at end-December,

all ltro * Engagement on potential options in relation to mitigating the deficit

continues