UPDATE 2-Shares in GKN, Meggitt jump on aerospace, defence outlook
* GKN says will outperform both civil aerospace and auto markets
LONDON, July 9 Bank of Ireland : * EU restructuring plan update * To exit from great britain based business banking,corporate banking activities, including deleveraging of current businesses * The relevant businesses have gross loan assets of c. E4.6 billion at December
2012 * Will attempt to accelerate the deleveraging of these businesses by way of
sale * Measure does not impact on bank of Ireland's consumer banking businesses in
gb * In Ireland, Bank of Ireland will exit from the origination of new mortgages through its intermediary channel * In Ireland, Bank of Ireland will prolong its market opening measures to 31
December 2016.
* GKN says will outperform both civil aerospace and auto markets
LONDON, Feb 28 European equities steadied on Tuesday, with a rally in shares of companies such as GKN and Meggitt following their encouraging results offset by weaker miners.
Feb 28 British bank Virgin Money would look at buying assets from up-for-sale Co-operative Bank , its head said on Tuesday, after the group reported operating profit rose by a third last year.