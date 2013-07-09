LONDON, July 9 Bank of Ireland : * EU restructuring plan update * To exit from great britain based business banking,corporate banking activities, including deleveraging of current businesses * The relevant businesses have gross loan assets of c. E4.6 billion at December

2012 * Will attempt to accelerate the deleveraging of these businesses by way of

sale * Measure does not impact on bank of Ireland's consumer banking businesses in

gb * In Ireland, Bank of Ireland will exit from the origination of new mortgages through its intermediary channel * In Ireland, Bank of Ireland will prolong its market opening measures to 31

December 2016.