By Tom Bergin
LONDON, April 23 A British tax tribunal has
rejected an attempt by Bank of Ireland (BoI) to avoid 30
million pounds ($46 million) in corporation tax by transferring
a financial contract between subsidiaries, the UK tax authority
said on Tuesday.
Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said BoI's Bristol
and West home mortgage subsidiary had tried to make the tax bill
"disappear" through "a flawed attempt to exploit what it thought
was a loophole in the tax rules".
Bristol and West transferred a swap contract with a 91
million pounds gain to an affiliated company at no cost, HMRC
said.
Bank of Ireland declined to comment.