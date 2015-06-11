DUBLIN, June 11 Bank of Ireland raised
750 million euros from the sale of high-risk CoCo bonds on
Thursday in a deal that was seven-times oversubscribed, the bank
said.
The bonds were sold at a yield of 7.375 percent, with more
than 5 billion euros worth of orders, Bank of Ireland said in a
statement.
Contingent convertible bonds or "CoCos" are hybrid
securities that count as Tier 1 capital under the Basel III
international banking regulations.
They behave like bonds but can be written off or converted
into ordinary shares if regulators declare a bank's capital has
fallen too low, potentially wiping out CoCo holders in the
process.
Permanent TSB is the only other Irish bank to have
issued CoCo bonds. It placed 125 million euros with a small
group of investors in April, offering a coupon of 8.625 percent.
