DUBLIN Jan 6 Early stage mortgage arrears at
Bank of Ireland have flattened over the past three
months, chief executive Richie Boucher was quoted as saying on
Sunday.
The bank said in a trading update in November that the rate
of growth in mortgage arrears was slowing and Boucher told the
Sunday Times in an interview that arrears at the early 30- and
60-day level had "flattened" for three months in a row.
Ireland's banking sector, which with the exception of Bank
of Ireland is fully state owned, has been heavily recapitalised
to deal with problem mortgages. But the rising level of these
mortgages is seen as the main risk factor that could lead to the
sector needing even more capital.
The proportion of Bank of Ireland's owner occupier mortgages
in arrears for more than 90 days was the lowest in the industry
at the end of June last year, standing at 7 percent compared
with 5.6 percent at the end of 2011.
The level of arrears among properties bought by investors to
rent out, the most distressed part of its mortgage books, was 14
percent and Boucher said the bank has seen "strong interest"
from U.S investment funds to buy these properties from the bank.
He was quoted as saying that deals would likely be struck
whereby funds would buy blocks of 100 or more apartments from
lenders.