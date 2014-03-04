DUBLIN, March 4 Fairfax Financial and
Wilbur Ross sold a combined 6.4 percent stake in Bank of Ireland
at 0.328 euros per share on Tuesday, Deutsche Bank, the
placing's bookrunner said in a statement.
The investors, who owned almost 18 percent of the bank
between them before Tuesday's sale, were among a group who
helped to keep the bank out of state hands at the height of the
euro zone crisis in 2011 when they paid about 10 cents a share.
A source familiar with the transaction told Reuters after
the book closed on Tuesday that the pair had sold the shares at
just under 0.33 euros per share, the upper end of initial
guidance.