DUBLIN, Sept 9 Two of Bank of Ireland's five new North American investors have indicated they may want to put forward directors for election to the board, the bank's governor said on Friday.

Canadian insurer and investment company Fairfax Financial Holdings , Wilbur Ross' New York buyout firm WL Ross & Co., Fidelity Investments, rival investment firm The Capital Group and real estate company Kennedy Wilson bought a 34.9 percent stake in the bank for 1.1 billion euros in July.

"Two of the investors have indicated that they may have an interest in putting directors forward," Bank of Ireland governor Pat Molloy told a meeting of shareholders. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)