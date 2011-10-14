DUBLIN Oct 14 Bank of Ireland (BKIR.I) said it
has sold or accepted repayment of 5 billion euros ($6.94
billion) of loans in the United States, Britain, Europe and the
Middle East at a discount of around 9 percent, putting it on
track meet its targets under an EU-IMF bailout.
Ireland's government pledged to radically shrink its
domestic banking sector after a disastrous binge on property
loans, and Bank of Ireland, the country's largest lender, is to
sell 10 billion euros in loans and accept repayment of another
20 billion euros worth by the end of 2013.
Bank of Ireland, the only domestic lender to avoid falling
into state control, said it had raised 4.54 billion euros from
the sale of the loan books, a higher price than expected,
meaning there was no impact on its core tier one ratio.
Bank of Ireland had a pro forma core tier one ratio, a key
measure of financial strength, of 15.4 percent at the end of
June.
Ireland's banks need to shrink their loan books to reduce
their dependence on emergency funding from the European Central
Bank and the Irish central bank, which at the end of September
stood at 153.6 billion euros.
Bank of Ireland needs to dispose of another 5 billion euros
worth of loans by the end of 2013, and it said it was making
good progress.
It said it was in advanced talks with potential purchasers
of project finance loans.
The loans already sold include a U.S. commercial real
estate portfolio valued at $1.13 billion, some 1.33 billion
pounds of UK commercial property loans sold to Kennedy Wilson
and institutional partners for 1.07 billion pounds, and 1.23
billion pounds of British residential mortgages sold to a unit
of Britain's Nationwide Building Society for 1.13 billion
pounds.
Bank of Ireland also sold a portfolio of project finance
loans with total commitments of 670 million euros to GE Energy
Financial Services (GE.N). The loans relate to a portfolio of
energy assets across North America, the UK, continental Europe
and the Middle East.
The group also accepted repayment of some 700 million euros
of loans at or close to par in its UK corporate banking
division.
($1.3877 = 1 euro)
(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; editing by John Wallace)