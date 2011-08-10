DUBLIN Aug 10 Consumer spending in Ireland is still very muted, the chief executive of Bank of Ireland , the country's largest lender, said on Wednesday.

"Consumer demand remains very muted. We see expenditure through the credit card book is down about 4 percent on this time last year. However, arrears have stabilised in that book," Richie Boucher said in an interview with national broadcaster RTE

"The Irish economy is facing up to its challenges and its difficulties, it will come through this driven in particular by the strength of the export sector." (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Dan Lalor)