DUBLIN May 30 Bank of Ireland is to
hold an extraordinary general meeting on June 18 to approve its
role in a complex refinancing operation the government is using
to delay a 3.1 billion euro ($3.8 billion) cash repayment to the
failed Anglo Irish Bank.
The government in March announced it would issue a 13-year
bond to avoid using cash for the payment that was due at the end
of March.
The bond will be financed for one year on commercial terms
with Bank of Ireland, which in turn plans to refinance the bond
with the European Central Bank.
The bank says the transaction will have no impact on its
capital ratios due to the collateralised and guaranteed nature
of the deal.
Bank of Ireland, in which the government holds a 15 percent
stake, expects to make a profit of 38.7 million euro on the
transaction, based on an interest margin of 1.35 percent.
The 3.1 billion euros is part of 30 billion euros of
high-interest IOUs given mainly to former Anglo Irish Bank,
which is being wound down by the Irish Bank Resolution
Corporation.
Dublin is using the refinancing scheme to give it time to
negotiate with the ECB for a wider deal it hopes could replace
the IOUs with another instrument that would lengthen their
maturity and cut their interest rate.
($1 = 0.8069 euros)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries)