DUBLIN Oct 11 Credit agency Moody's on Tuesday cut the deposit rating on Bank of Ireland's UK operations on falling expectations that the British government would provide support if it encountered trouble.

Bank of Ireland has a British mortgage book of 30 billion euros ($41 billion), compared with 28 billion euros in Ireland. Its large exposure to the UK, where property valuations have not fallen as steeply as in Ireland, has been seen as an advantage over domestic rivals.

Moody's cut to Ba1/Not-Prime with a negative outlook from Baa3/Prime-3 follows the agency's decision on Friday to cut its ratings on British banks and its assertion that the government might allow smaller institutions to fail.

"Moody's has lowered to 0 from 2 the notches of systemic support it incorporates into BoI UK's long-term deposit rating," Moody's said in a statement.

Moody's added one notch of support from the Bank of Ireland UK's Irish parent due to its increased importance to the group as a source of retail funding.

"We believe that there is an increased likelihood that the Irish government would provide support to BoI (UK) through BoI," Moody's said. ($1 = 0.732 Euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Holmes)