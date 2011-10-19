DUBLIN Oct 19 Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings , U.S. buyout firm WL Ross & Co and Boston-based Fidelity Investments have taken 9 percent stakes in Bank of Ireland after completing an investment this week, the Irish lender said on Wednesday.

The three were among a group five North American investors who bought a 1.1 billion euro ($1.5 billion) stake in the bank in July, ensuring it would be the only Irish lender to stay out of full state control.

The group, which also includes the California-headquartered pairing of investment firm The Capital Group and Kennedy Wilson , a real estate company, increased their combined stake to 35 percent following a rights issue, also in July.

The Bank of Ireland said on Wednesday Fairfax and WL Ross -- founded by U.S. billionaire Wilbur Ross -- now hold stakes of 9.32 percent each with Fidelity Investments' share at 9.26 percent.

It said The Capital Group control 6.21 percent, leaving Kennedy Wilson with a stake of just 0.85 percent.

Dublin, which has either effectively nationalised or is shutting down the rest of the sector following a banking crisis that has cost some 63 billion euros, saw its stake in Bank of Ireland reduce to 15 percent following the private investment. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)