DUBLIN Nov 28 Bank of Ireland has sold project finance loans to Japanese group Sumitomo Mitsui Banking for 470 million euros ($624 million), a discount of 16 percent, as it seeks to shrink itself under an EU-IMF bailout.

Ireland's banks, at the root of the country's financial crisis, need to sell or accept repayment on 70 billion euros of assets by the end of 2013 to reduce their reliance on emergency funding from the European Central Bank.

Up to the end of September, the banks had cut core and noncore assets by around 13 billion euros, according to the central bank.

Bank of Ireland said on Monday the sale of the loans, linked to infrastructure and energy assets across North America and Europe, was on top of previous divestments of around 5 billion euros this year. It took an average discount of 9 percent on those sales.

The group has to sell 10 billion euros in loans and accept repayment of another 20 billion by the end of 2013.

Ireland recapitalised its banks by 24 billion euros this year to help shield them from further loan losses and Bank of Ireland said the discount taken on the sale to Sumitomo was within the base case discounts assumed in recent stress tests.

However, the discount was larger than the 11 percent haircut taken on the sale of a 570 million euros project finance portfolio in October.

Ireland's financial regulator, Matthew Elderfield, said this month banks would find it harder to shrink their balance sheets as European rivals step up their own efforts. If the discounts demanded were too high the banks could slow down the pace of deleveraging, he said.

Such a move would mean Ireland's banks would remain reliant for longer on emergency ECB funding and funding from their own central bank, which amounted to 149 billion euros at the end of September.

Goodbody Stockbrokers had assumed Bank of Ireland would take a 15 percent discount for its remaining 4-5 billion euros non-core portfolio. It expected Allied Irish Banks to take a haircut of 25-30 percent on its asset sales. ($1 = 0.7536 euro) (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Dan Lalor)