* Bank meets 4.2 bln eur capital target after RMBS buy back

* Irish fin min was considering wiping out some junior debt

* Fin min says no longer considering doing so "at this time"

* Irish govt relations with banks a delicate balancing act (Adds fin min comments)

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, Dec 2 - Ireland is no longer considering forcing losses on junior bondholders in Bank of Ireland after the lender met its recapitalisation target by raising 350 million euros ($471.5 million) in fresh capital on Friday.

The bank -- Ireland's only domestic lender not under state control -- hit its goal after it bought back securities at a discount, bringing its total capital raising for the year to the 4.2 billion euros required under an EU-IMF bailout.

Finance Minister Michael Noonan had warned last week that he may use emergency powers, previously deployed against bondholders in Allied Irish Banks, to wipe out the value of some junior bonds and ensure that target was met. He dropped the threat after the successful capital raising.

"As a result of the bank's announcement this morning ... the minister is no longer considering the use of the powers available under CISA (Credit Institutions Stabilisation Act) for these purposes at this time," Ireland's finance ministry said in a statement.

Ireland's government is performing a complicated balancing act in its relations with its banks, at the heart of the country's financial crisis.

After nationalising large swathes of the sector at huge expense, the state is under political pressure to ensure bondholders share some of the pain. But too much interference could put off potential overseas investors.

While Ireland has refused to force losses on banks' senior bondholders, which rank on a par with depositors, for fear of triggering contagion in other euro zone countries, billions of euros have been raised towards the cost of bailing out the country's banks by imposing losses on junior debt.

As Europe's sovereign debt crisis has spread across the currency bloc the subordinated debt of banks in other countries is now seen at risk as lenders scramble to raise capital. Moody's said this week it could downgrade the subordinated debt of 87 banks across 15 European states.

"DELICATE SOLUTION"

Bank of Ireland has generated around 4.5 billion euros of capital since 2009 by exchanging junior debt for cash or equity at discounts of up to 90 percent of face value. Around 350 million euros of Bank of Ireland subordinated bonds remain outstanding.

Before Friday, it had generated 3.85 billion euros towards the fresh recapitalisation target set under tough stress tests in March, most of it by imposing losses on junior bondholders and through a 1.1 billion euro investment by a group of North American investors, who now own 35 percent of the bank.

It completed the process by buying back 1.15 billion euros of capital securities and outstanding residential mortgage backed securities (RMBS) issued by Kildare Securities Limited and Brunel Residential Mortgage Securitisation, an increase of 150 million on its original target.

The bank said it paid between 33 percent and 92 percent of the various notes' face value.

Shares in Bank of Ireland were 5 percent higher at 0.09 euros by 1040 GMT.

Analysts had warned that the government would have likely encountered stiff legal challenges if had proceeded with its plans to force losses on Bank of Ireland junior debt holders and said Friday's solution helped minimise reputational damage to the bank.

"The fact that they have been able to manufacture a solution that has also allowed them to address the potential capital shortfall is a delicate solution to a complex situation," said Karl Goggin, analyst at NCB Stockbrokers. ($1 = 0.7424 euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Jodie Ginsberg)