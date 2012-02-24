* Bank of Ireland saw depoits rise 8 pct in H2 2011

DUBLIN, Feb 24 Deposits made with Bank of Ireland's UK arm will not fall under Ireland's expensive government guarantee scheme from the end of March, boosting the lender's hopes of lowering its funding costs this year.

Ireland's largest bank saw its deposits grow by 8 billion euros ($11 billion) in the second half of 2011, mostly thanks to a partnership with the UK Post Office, but its fees paid for the state guarantee rose by 31 percent year-on-year to 449 million euros as a result.

Ireland gave local lenders the green light to offer deposits to corporate and institutional investors without a state guarantee when it extended the scheme for another year in November.

Bank of Ireland began offering these products to corporate customers in January and said this week that while it was encouraged by the early take-up, the total volume received to date had been relatively low.

The bank said it was also progressing other initiatives to wean itself off the guarantee scheme and its ability to attract deposits, cut costs and tackle its funding costs saw its shares jump when it released its full-year results on Monday.

In a notice published on the website of the country's debt management agency on Friday, Ireland's finance minister Michael Noonan said he had agreed to amend the rules of the guarantee scheme at the request of Bank of Ireland UK.

Ireland tied its fate to its financial sector in September 2008 when the then government issued a blanket guarantee for all bank liabilities, at the time worth some 400 billion euros, one of the first steps in a crisis that eventually led to Dublin seeking an EU/IMF bailout in late 2010.

The blanket guarantee expired in September 2010 and the current guarantee, referred to as the ELG scheme, is narrower, covering bank deposits and certain liabilities up to a maximum maturity of five years.

Bank of Ireland lost around 20 billion euros in ratings sensitive corporate deposits in 2010 but has outstripped its rivals in attracting retail deposits back into the country's lenders over the past year. ($1=0.7428 euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)