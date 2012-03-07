DUBLIN, March 7 Bank of Ireland
said on Wednesday that it will increase the standard variable
rate (SVR) on its UK residential mortgage book that it is in the
process of winding down by 1.5 percent later this year.
The bank, which plans to exit the UK market through the sale
of parts of its book and by taking on no new business as its
remaining mortgages expire, said it would increase its SVR by 1
percent to 3.99 percent from June and by a further 0.5 percent
to 4.49 percent from September.
The bank, Ireland's largest lender and the only one not
under full state control, said the move marked its first
increase since 2007, adding that the cost of funding mortgages
had risen significantly for UK lenders in recent years.
It announced last month that deposits made with its UK arm
will not fall under Ireland's expensive government guarantee
scheme from the end of March, boosting hopes of lowering its
funding costs this year.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)