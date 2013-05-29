DUBLIN May 29 Bank of Ireland on Wednesday sold 500 million euros ($642 million) of senior unsecured bonds, its first such deal since Ireland's financial crisis forced the country to take an international bailout.

The deal, which was oversubscribed after the bank received more than 1.25 billion euros worth of orders, was the first significant senior unsecured bond sale by any Irish bank since 2009, when confidence in the country's lenders collapsed.

The demand allowed issuers to lower the price on the three-year bond to mid-swaps plus 220 basis points from initial guidance of plus 225 basis points. The bank's last senior unsecured issuance priced 25 basis points wider.

Bank of Ireland, the only Irish lender to escape full state control in the aftermath of the crisis, led a return of Irish banks and state companies to capital markets late last year.

It has issued non-state backed covered bonds, subordinated debt and most recently sold 500 million euros worth of 5-year bonds in March, capitalising on the positive sentiment towards Ireland following a landmark 10-year sovereign issue.

Like all Irish lenders, Bank of Ireland is battling to return to profitability. It said in a trading update a month ago that the positive momentum seen in the second half of last year continued into the first few months of 2013.

"It is notable that Bank of Ireland has been able to borrow at such attractive levels especially in light of the Cyprus "bail-in" of senior unsecured bondholders in March," Dublin-based Glas Securities, a co-lead manager of the deal, wrote in a note.