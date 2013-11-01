DUBLIN Nov 1 Regulatory clarification around
Bank of Ireland 's 1.8 billion euros ($2.5 billion) of
state preference shares has given it more flexibility for a key
refinancing that may happen in weeks, analysts said on Friday.
The 15 percent state-owned bank faces a March 2014 deadline
to refinance the shares before a clause under its state bailout
kicks in, increasing the cost of buying them back by 25 percent,
or 450 million euros.
The European Banking Authority said on Thursday state-aid
instruments such as the preference shares would continue to
count as common equity Tier 1 capital if sold to private
investors.
Analysts said the ruling by Europe's top banking regulator
begins to clear the way for the state to place some or all of
the shares with debt investors, and avoid a third major rights
issue since 2010.
"Any lingering fears of a large-scale rights issue should
now be finally set aside, though an equity placing does remain a
possibility," Stephen Lyons, a credit analyst at Davy
Stockbrokers wrote in a note.
"The repayment of the state's 1.8 billion euros of
preference shares should now conclude pre year-end and continues
the process of state divestments following (Bank of Ireland's) 1
billion euro CoCo sale and the 1.3 billion sale of Irish Life."
Bank of Ireland became the only lender to escape full state
ownership following an unprecedented property crash after a
group of North American investors led by Wilbur Ross and Prem
Watsa bought a 35 percent stake just months after Ireland signed
up to an EU/IMF bailout three years ago.
The EBA's ruling is the latest in a run of positive news for
the bank after its sharp net interest margin rise in the first
half of the year beat expectations, it agreed a deal to almost
halve a 1 billion euro pension deficit and the state removed
restrictions on the use of deferred tax assets.
A spokeswomen for the bank said it noted the clarification
given by the EBA and continued to assess a range of options.
Chief Executive Richie Boucher said in August that the bank may
deal with the issue through a range of solutions.
Analysts said on Friday that one of those solutions would
likely be via the issuance of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital,
an instrument successfully issued in euros for the first time by
Banco Popular Espanol last month.
"For credit investors, our recent travels indicate extensive
interest in the preference shares," Goodbody analyst Eamonn
Hughes wrote in a note.