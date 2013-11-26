UPDATE 1-Santander, Intesa Sanpaolo to sell Allfunds Bank in 1.8 bln euro deal
* Santander to sell 25 pct of Allfunds Bank for 470 mln euros
DUBLIN Nov 26 Bank of Ireland will raise between 500 and 600 million euros of equity as early as next week as part of a key refinancing of 1.8 billion euros of state preference shares, a source familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.
The 15 percent state-owned bank faces a March 2014 deadline to refinance the shares before a clause under its state bailout kicks in, increasing the cost of buying them back by 25 percent, or 450 million euros.
It will raise the equity through a placement, rather than a rights issue, to retire around a third of the preference shares with the balance made up from the sale of a debt instrument to private investors at a profit to the state, the source said.
A spokeswoman for Bank of Ireland declined to comment on the placement and said the lender was considering a range of options for dealing with the preference shares.
DUBLIN, March 6 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group launched a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) late on Monday, as it sought to raise as much as $370 million by floating around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.
LONDON, March 6 A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.