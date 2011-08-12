DUBLIN Aug 12 Bank of Ireland hiked a number of charges on Friday -- including interest rates on mortgages -- after reporting this week that its underlying operating profit shrank by two-thirds in the first half of 2011 on steeper funding costs.

The bank said in a statement that it was increasing the interest rate on standard variable rate mortgages by 0.5 percent after the European Central Bank raised interest rates by the same amount through two hikes in recent months.

The country's largest lender said it would also increase the purchase interest rate on personal credit cards by 0.5 percent while the interest rates for personal variable rate loans will go up by 0.25 percent.

Changes to interest rates applied to personal and business overdrafts, personal current accounts and business loans will also come into effect from the end of August, the bank said.

The only domestic lender to avoid nationalisation after an unprecedented property bubble burst, Bank of Ireland faces a challenge in growing its top line as funding conditions remain tough and Irish consumer demand continues to spiral down.

The bank successfully attracted private capital last month when a group of North American investors paid 1.1 billion euros for a 35 percent stake in it.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by David Cowell)