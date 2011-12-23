DUBLIN Dec 23 Bank of Ireland on Friday replaced two board members after the government called for a clear-out of directors appointed before the near-collapse of the Irish banking sector in 2008.

The bank appointed Patrick Mulvihill, currently a non-executive director at Goldman Sachs Europe, and Pat Butler, a partner at financial services investment company Resolution Group as non-executive directors.

They will replace Rose Hynes and Jerome Kennedy, who were appointed in 2007, who both said they would retire in the coming months.

Finance Minister Michael Noonan earlier this year called for the "rotation" of all directors in Irish banks who were in place before the government guaranteed the liabilities at six Irish-owned banks in September 2008 to prevent the collapse of the sector. (Reporting by Conor Humphries. Editing by Jane Merriman)