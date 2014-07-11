Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
DUBLIN, July 11 Bank of Ireland Chief Executive Richie Boucher has been diagnosed with cancer but does not expect to have to take a significant amount of time off work, the bank said in a statement on Friday.
Boucher will receive treatment for colon cancer during the first week of August, but expects to be back to work in September, the statement said.
Boucher became chief executive of Bank of Ireland in 2009 and helped the bank become the only major Irish lender to remain out of state control. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.