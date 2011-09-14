DUBLIN, Sept 14 Volatility in international financial markets and the high cost of funding means that the outlook remains challenging for Bank of Ireland for the rest of this year.

"The outlook for the remainder of 2011 remains challenging, particularly in relation to funding costs, including government guarantee fees and ongoing issues in international sovereign and capital markets that may impact the bank's (outlook) and the outlook for global growth," Chief Executive Richie Boucher told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)