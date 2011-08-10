DUBLIN Aug 10 Bank of Ireland's pre-provision profit shrank two thirds in the first half on the back of steep funding costs, underlining the challenge facing the country's largest lender despite its fresh investor base and falling impairment charge.

Bank of Ireland's underlying loss before tax nearly halved to 723 million euros ($1.03 billion), the group reported on Wednesday, due to a 22 percent fall in loan loss provisions to 842 million.

Operating profit before impairments fell to 163 million euros from 479 million a year ago as competition for deposits, higher funding costs and rising fees for a government guarantee ate into margins.

Bank of Ireland's lower level of provisioning contrasted with rival Allied Irish Banks whose impairment charge rose nearly a third in the same period, and reflects Bank of Ireland's smaller exposure to Ireland, where only half of its loan book is sourced. ($1 = 0.703 euro) (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Dan Lalor)