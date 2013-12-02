BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
DUBLIN Dec 2 Bank of Ireland : * Bank of Ireland had adequate capital as at 30 June 2013 to meet the
requirements of BSA * The bank continues to expect to maintain a buffer above a cet1 ratio of 10
per cent on a Basel 3 * Central bank estimated a range of potential SME provisions 486 million EUR above levels as at 30 June 2013. * Central Bank of Ireland notes that provision estimation is in and of itself
uncertain * C.bank extrapolated provisions on mortgage book with a mean estimate 360
million above boi estimate * The bank remains confident in its own methodologies, calculations and
impairment provisions
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.