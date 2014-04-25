BRIEF-Moody's maintains stable outlook on Kuwait's banking system
* Moody's on Kuwait's banking system - expect 6%-7% credit growth over the outlook horizon of 12 to 18 months
DUBLIN, April 25 Bank of Ireland : * Trading in line with expectations, profitable and generating capital since
the start of the year * Macroeconomic environment and outlook in key markets of Ireland, UK
continuing to improve in 2014 * Net interest margin of approximately 205 bps, achieving higher margins on new
lending * Asset quality trends improving in line with expectations, falls in early and
default mortgage arrears * Core tier 1 capital ratio 12.3 percent versus 12.3 percent end-December, loan
volumes 83.3 billion EUR end-March
* Moody's on Kuwait's banking system - expect 6%-7% credit growth over the outlook horizon of 12 to 18 months
* Isc reports fourth quarter and year end financial results for 2016
March 14 Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Tuesday it remained committed to the consummation of its merger with U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, after Euronet Worldwide Inc trumped its offer.