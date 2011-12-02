DUBLIN Dec 2 Ireland's finance minister said he was no longer considering using emergency powers to impose losses on junior bondholders in Bank of Ireland after the lender raised 350 million euros ($471.45 million) in fresh capital on Friday.

Michael Noonan warned last week that he was considering wiping out the value of some junior bonds to ensure the lender generated the 350 million additional capital needed to meet its end-year recapitalisation target.

"As a result of the bank's announcement this morning ... the minister is no longer considering the use of the powers available under CISA (Credit Institutions Stabilisation Act) for these purposes at this time," Ireland's finance ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)