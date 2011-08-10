DUBLIN Aug 10 Bank of Ireland expects its net interest margin, the gap between what a bank charges for loans and what it pays to borrow, to bottom out this year, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

"We do not expect a material improvement in the second half of 2011 but I think in a broad sense the net interest margin based on the dynamics as we see them has bottomed and that 2011 is likely to be the bottom of the trough in terms of net interest margin," John O'Donovan told analysts.

Bank of Ireland's net interest margin fell to 1.33 percent at the end of June from 1.41 percent a year ago. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Dan Lalor)