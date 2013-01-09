Italy's Unieuro files request to list on Milan bourse
MILAN, March 8 Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro has filed a request to list on the Milan bourse and aims to complete its initial public offering (IPO) by the end of June.
LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - Ireland is expected to price a EUR1bn Bank of Ireland Convertible Contingent Capital (CoCo)) Tier 2 bond later on Wednesday in a range of 100-101, a banking source close to the transaction said.
Books on the deal, announced earlier on Wednesday by lead managers Davy, Deutsche Bank and UBS, have closed.
Once priced, the Irish government will have secured an exit from the EUR1bn instrument it received as part of a recapitalisation of the lender in March 2011.
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
ZURICH, March 8 Credit Suisse is looking at the merits of going ahead as planned with an initial public offering (IPO) of its domestic business after ending 2016 within its CET1 ratio target range, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said on Wednesday.